Your input on RV quality wanted for upcoming panel discussion

Every week or every other week, the staff and writers of RVtravel.com hold a virtual writers meeting where we discuss various content ideas and what is happening in the industry. We also talk about the tons of questions and comments that are received from you, our readers.

During one of these recent meetings, we got on the discussion of RV quality and service issues. After about 30 minutes, one of the writers stated: “We should have just hit ‘record’ and posted this. The information and discussion was outstanding!” And that is how this started!

A new video feature

We will soon be launching a “live to tape” event that will feature leading experts within the RV industry, including RVIA certified technicians, technicians from RV parts suppliers, and even RV owners. We would like to invite you to join us in the discussion with your questions and comments prior to the event on the specific topic.

Our first topic: RV quality

Our first topic will focus on RV quality and, more specifically, why we see so many repairs and adjustments needed during the first few months of ownership. Is it poor workmanship, cheap products and materials used, or lack of inspection when received at the dealership? And what responsibility does an owner share when it comes to education on how systems work and regular maintenance?

Your questions for the experts

We welcome your questions, thoughts, and topic ideas specifically regarding RV quality for this first panel discussion in the form below. You may also leave a comment. Please keep in mind, this will not be a bashing of any RV manufacturer or dealer. Rather, it will be a discussion of what the issues are, what might be the cause of them, and how to prevent or reduce them from happening.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

