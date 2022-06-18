RV boo-boos: Day ruiner—Things you don’t want to happen to you

There’s a saying among pilots: “Gravity can ruin your whole day.” Well, you don’t have to have wings on your rig to know there are just some things that rack up as a day ruiner. Here are two for the record books.

Totaled toad

Reader James S. recalls a fine day of RVing that had its own day ruiner. “I was towing a 2013 Fiat 500c behind my 2013 Newmar.” Off to a good start, but looking in his rear camera, James spotted a problem: Smoke! “I pulled onto the shoulder,” James recalls, “and tried to disconnect the tow,” which turned out to be the source of the smoke—and sadly—the flames. The latter managed to blast their way under the motorhome, blocking any chance of safely disconnecting the fiery Fiat.

As you can see, James’ Fiat was a complete loss. The motorhome suffered some rear-area damage. Happily, no injuries. And nope, no cause found for the fire.

Can-openered fiver

David C. says just watching someone else’s incident was a day ruiner for him. He explains: “I was at Goose Island State Park in Texas, admiring this beautiful black and gold humongous fifth wheel approaching. Spic and Span, shiny new it was.” But trouble was on the horizon. “Another vehicle was headed his way, so he hugged the right side. Unfortunately, this park has large live oak trees with low-hanging limbs sticking out over the road. I am talking limbs that are two feet in diameter.”

The average car or pickup can easily drive under these limbs. Still, says David, the motorhomer “Hit one and dragged the RV’s entire length under the limb crushing out the corner. Cabinets and all kinds of stuff spewed out of that top seam. I would imagine temporary repairs would have been in order to reach an integrity level that would allow it to be trailered away. A few seconds earlier or later and he would have continued driving down the middle of the un-striped road and nothing would have happened.” Surely, a true day ruiner.

If you’ve witnessed, or had your own “RV boo-boo” moment and have a photo to share with others, let us know. Fill out the form below, and put “boo-boo” on the subject line. Be sure to link your photo with the attachment tool on the form. Your day ruiner may appear here!

