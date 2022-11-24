Why should you install RV insect screens to protect your appliances?

RV insect screens can protect your refrigerator, furnace, and water heater from being damaged by bugs and other pests. Propane has a garlic byproduct in it that attracts the bees, spiders, mud daubers, birds and small rodents into your appliance chambers and burner areas. I want you to think of it like us having a barbecue. Critters (and the debris that comes with them) in your appliance can cause serious damage to them or even cause a fire.

These stainless steel mesh screens keep out all the critters and debris so you can keep your vents open and the air flowing comfortably and safely. Before you head to the RV parts store or online, make sure to look at the shape of your RV’s vents and measure their size(s). Another good idea is to take some pictures of the vents and opening as well to help determine the style needed.

Maintenance

RV insect screens are easy to maintain. Make sure to check them before and after each trip for damage or any blockage. You should also clean all vents and covers regularly to remove any dust or small debris buildup.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

