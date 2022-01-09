Saturday, January 8, 2022

Is this your RV?

By Jessica Sarvis
If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, January 9, 2022. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Ronnie Levy of Mt Sinai, NY, and Jamie Sharp of Black Mountain, NC.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

