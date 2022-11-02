Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Is this your RV?

By Jessica Sarvis
Cherokee Campground, Blacksburg, SC

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send either the photo you submitted or a photo of your RV if someone else submitted the photo), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 2, 2022. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card:  Daniel Armstrong of Pine River, MN.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

