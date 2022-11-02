How to stream movies and TV in your RV from your phone or tablet

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered how to stream movies, TV shows, and YouTube in your RV? Yes, it can be done and even if you are not all that tech-savvy! The video below from Patrick McCormick from Travels with Delaney will show you how.

When it comes to watching TV in your RV you actually have a lot of options. Patrick briefly covers them all.

The bulk of the video, however, is devoted to how to use your cell phone or tablet to stream your favorite shows using a device such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, or Apple TV.

He also shows how to use a simple HDMI connector you can attach directly to your phone or tablet (the easiest way for me). No need for an extra device!

Of course, in order to stream video, you are going to need some kind of internet connection. Unfortunately, most RV parks don’t want you streaming, and make sure to have low enough bandwidth that it is not an option.

But if you have a good cell phone signal, it is possible to use your cell phone or tablet as a hot spot that you can stream from.

It will also depend on how much data your cell phone plan gives you. Streaming videos can eat up your allowed data very quickly, even if you have “unlimited data,” something Patrick talks about in more detail in the video.

Yes, “unlimited data” is not without its limitations. As Tom Waits says, “The large print giveth, and the small print taketh away.”

You could also do what I do and travel with a mobile hotspot that allows for true unlimited data. I stream TV and movies all the time with my Verizon hotspot and never run out of high-speed data.

Also covered in this easy-to-understand video:

Power requirements for streaming devices.

How to connect your streaming devices to your TV.

Using an adapter to bypass the need for a streaming device. In other words, you can stream directly from your phone or tablet to the TV. This also allows you to use your TV as a large computer monitor.

You may not want to sit in your RV and watch TV or movies all the time. But it’s always nice to have the option.

##RVDT1983