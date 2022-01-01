Saturday, January 1, 2022

RV Recalls

Jayco recalls some Alante and Entegra motorhomes. Wiring could melt

By RV Travel
Jayco is recalling certain 2022 Alante Class A and Entegra Coach Vision Class A motorhomes. The main chassis harness may be positioned too close to the exhaust manifold, causing the wiring to melt.

A melted wiring harness can cause the vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and secure the harness as necessary, or replace the harness if damage is found, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 18, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

