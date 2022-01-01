RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1033

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

January 1, 2022

Publisher's Corner

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER AND FOUNDER

W

elcome to 2022, also known as “Year Three of the Pandemic,” where a virus continues to show us who’s really boss. Sadly, to me, it’s potentially another year of the “Angry American.” So many of us are mad about something. We see evidence of it here at RVtravel.com in the reader comments.

With that in mind I would like to suggest a New Year’s Resolution for at least some of you: Calm down. Be understanding. Be nice!

I came upon this cartoon awhile back. Now seems like a good time to show it to you.

Do you think that maybe, in 2022, we can all take a deep breath, and consider that living with anger is a waste of time and energy, and counterproductive to our lives and others? To me, it’s far worse now than ever. Some of these angry people hate — yes “hate” — those who disagree with them, whether politics or anything else. Many of them, I believe, do so without even thinking about it. They seem to want their political party to be THE ONLY political party.

Okay, fine. Let’s set up a fund to fly them to North Korea, Afganistan or Russia, where one party runs the show. See if they like that.

Come on, everybody, calm down. Relax. Breathe deeply. Exhale slowly. Repeat! Celebrate that not everybody sees things the same as you. Yes, celebrate! The other person is not necessarily wrong.

Look at the image above

What do you see, a wine goblet or two faces? If you see two faces, you are correct. If you see a wine goblet you are correct. If you see one thing and another person sees the other, you are both correct. You can argue about it all day long. But the fact is, you are both right and, I suppose, you are both wrong. I believe we need to learn that our truth is not necessarily another’s truth, and that is okay.

I’ll tell you this, and I bet you will agree: If you sit around a campfire with a dozen other RVers and talk about “life” everyone will be cordial and friendly to each other. If they disagree, they will talk about it civilly, not with anger, with no need to belittle someone for not sharing their beliefs. If we can do it at a campfire, we can do it online and everywhere else.

So please, in 2022, try harder than ever to understand those people who see the World differently than you. And help others do the same.

May you have a safe, healthy, productive and happy 2022. And thank you for being a part of the RVtravel.com community, where our staff works hard every day to make your RVing lives better than the day before.

P.S. If you operate a cafe that’s popular with RVers (or know of such a place) that might like us to stock it with a supply of official RVtravel.com coffee mugs, let me know at chuck@rvtravel.com. We’ll publicize the eatery to our readers, so it will bring them some new customers. The mugs are high quality and really cool! There is no catch.

R.I.P. John Madden (April 10, 1936 – December 28, 2021): We salute you, John, for traveling the USA with a motorhome from one NFL football game to another for so many years, back when RVing wasn’t “cool.” Rest In Peace, our friend.

Today's RV review…

A look at 2021’s best – and worst – RV features, Part 1

In part one of two (two is tomorrow!), Tony looks at what he thinks are the best and worst RV features in 2021. Do you have any guesses about what his favorites and least favorites were? There’s only one way to find out, and that’s in this end-of-the-year recap.

Bed sheet suspenders keep your sheets in place!

Warm up your RV with a window insulation kit

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When my feet hit the deck one morning in the old RV, I knew something was decidedly wrong. Even with a bit of neuropathy, my sensors indicated that it was one COLD Arizona morning. The recording thermometer confirmed it: 24 degrees in Quartzsite. Yes, folks, it does sometimes get a wee bit on the chilly side, even in “RV nirvana.” Part of the chill factor is that old problem of “single-glazed” RV windows. What’s can you do if you have too much cold coming through the glass? Find out here.

Dump station etiquette – How long is “too long” when others are waiting?

By Dave Helgeson

Someone recently asked, “How long is too long when others are waiting behind you at the dump station?” This caused me to ponder an appropriate answer. Read what RVers had to say plus tips on dumping and how to find dump stations.

The Frugal RVer: A shrewd way you may be eligible for “free” tires

By Randall Brink

A couple of weeks ago we began this “Frugal RVer” column with hopes of teaching you some tricks to saving money while RVing. In the first part of this series we focused on saving money on food, fuel and firewood. Today, we’ll look at a way to get “free” tires for your RV. Find out how here.

New Feature:

Overloaded pickup? Your taillight might tell you!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Some might say that taillights are the least glamorous parts of a motor vehicle. No matter, they do serve some practical purposes. … Here we are, in 2022, and for some, the taillight tells if your pickup is overloaded! Find out how here.

Here’s an idea for you

Reader Poll

What is your 2022 New Year’s resolution?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Prospecting: A fun and profitable hobby for RVers

By Randall Brink

If ever there was an activity suited to the RV lifestyle, it is prospecting for valuable minerals. Whether it is strictly a hobby, an avocation to generate some extra income, or a significant mining effort to fill the motor coach treasury, the prospector is rewarded with time outdoors in a wild setting, exercise and, with perseverance and luck, valuable minerals with high monetary value. Read more about how to get started prospecting.

This wonderful place in Arizona is a bucket list destination for animal lovers

If you love animals and nature, you must visit the Salt River Wild Horse Sanctuary in the Tonto National Forest near Phoenix, Arizona. It’s a bucket list destination for all animal lovers. You can get somewhat up close and personal with these majestic creatures – more than 180 of the wild horses roam all around you. Learn more.

New Year’s resolutions for RVers. Could you stick to these?

By Gail Marsh

Someone once described a New Year’s resolution as a “To-Do List” for the first week in January. Not too far off the mark, is it? I’ll admit I’ve never seriously made a resolution at the start of a New Year, but I really enjoy hearing about some of the sillier resolutions out there. Here are a few of the more humorous New Year resolutions I’ve found. (Bonus: Many are applicable to RVers.)

Our best-selling product of 2021 was… drumroll, please…

Fact vs. fiction: How much do you know about hangovers? We bet you can’t ace this quiz

By Kate Doherty

Like many of us, we’ve christened each new year imbibing in tasty alcoholic drinks anticipating the new horizon ahead while shedding the year’s events. With friends and family, we danced and drank in no specific order. And we paid for those joy-filled hours suffering the next-day hangovers. As the years tick by, with several parties under our belts, most of us have our own hangover cure we ply to mitigate those new year blahs. … Read about a variety of “cures” and take the hangover quiz here. (BTW, how’s your head this morning? 😉 )

This quiz guesses where you’re from depending on what you call certain items

Decades ago, Harvard University’s linguistics professor, Bert Vaux, designed a language survey for English-speaking folks. Vaux wanted to see if the words and phrases people use in their everyday language could help identify where they lived. Turns out, there are many, many regional words and phrases that are unique to specific areas of the United States. Learn more about this, and then take the fun attached quiz, here.

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

My rig gets blown all over the road. What can I do?

Hi Dave,

I just bought a new 2022 Winnebago Adventurer 35F. My problem is that when I drive this motorhome on the interstate, large trucks blow me all over the road. When there is a cross-wind it is very hard to keep the RV in its lane. The steering is a bit loose and I find myself constantly over-steering to keep the motorhome in its lane. My friend tells me that I just have to learn how to drive this motorhome; that it’s different than a car. But after an hour of driving, I’m a nervous wreck. …

Read the rest of the question and Dave’s advice here.

Road Trips

Theodore Roosevelt’s Palm Tree: A growing piece of history

By Chris Epting

I love historic trees. Something about the silent status they bring to history: their presence and, in many cases, actual historic purpose. Recently, while driving out to Joshua Tree in the Southern California desert, I stopped at one such tree that has long captured my fascination, probably because it was planted by an American figure I deeply admire and have written extensively about. Theodore Roosevelt. Continue reading this fascinating story.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

with Tony Barthel

A portable stovetop oven that actually works

[A]s someone who thinks about baking in an RV more than any sane person should, I came across a video by Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living talking about a stovetop oven called the Omnia Stovetop Oven. As I mentioned, I think about this far too much so I started looking around. There are several Facebook Groups for this device and plenty of YouTube videos, including from a number of van lifers who prepared things in it that really surprised me. Learn more.

A quality water hose worth the price

Buy the best and cry only once. The first time I heard this statement I was quite taken aback by the absolute value that it held. In other words, if you get good stuff you’re likely not going to be frustrated in using it over time and it won’t end up in the landfill in short order. That applies to every human-made product, in my opinion. And today I feel that also applies to RV water hoses. … Read what Tony recommends here.

RVelectricity ™

Is there a 12-volt electric blanket for use in my RV?

Dear Mike,

I’ve been reading that regular electric blankets shouldn’t be powered by an inverter in your RV. Something about the controller can overheat and catch on fire. Do you know anything about this? Is there a 12-volt DC electric blanket I can use instead of plugging one into the inverter? —Chilly Cathy Read Mike’s response.

How much energy do you need to power RV appliances? Part 1

Mike discusses the amount of energy needed to make a cup of cappuccino or coffee (hence, CEUs for Cappuccino Energy Units) or to run a portable 12-volt Danfoss refrigerator (hence, PREUs for Portable Refrigerator Energy Units). Read more.

NEW! Visit Mike’s new RVelectricity Forum on RVtravel.com.

RV Tire Safety

Types of tire valve stem extensions

Tire expert Roger Marble discusses different types of tire valve stem extensions, how they’re installed, a handy adapter tool to have, and what to use with a tire pressure monitoring system. Good to know.

NEW! As Roger anything about RV tires on his new RV Tires Forum.

Birdwatching for RVers

with Dale Wade

Keep your feathered friends safe. Here’s what NOT to feed the birds

Many foods are toxic to feeder birds. If you want to keep them coming back, do not kill them with bad foods. Birds visit your feeder more often in the winter. That is because foods like insects, berries, and seeds are not as readily available as the rest of the year. Here are some foods you should definitely avoid at your feeder.

Ask the Pet Vet

with Karel Carnohan, DVM



Pests on your pets: The best meds to use to keep ’em off!

Ewwwww, pests on your pets like fleas, ticks and mosquitoes are gross and annoying. Your cats and dogs are exposed to these every day, even if they are indoors. When your vet urges you to keep your pets on flea and heartworm preventives, they are looking out for your pet’s long-term health and not just preventing itching and irritation. … Read how to protect your pets from pests here.

NEW! Have a question about traveling with your pet? Ask Dr. Karel on her new Ask the Pet Vet Forum.

Operating an RV Park

Last-minute projects; and why we won’t sell our “baby”

Machelle James updates us on the latest developments at AJ’s Getaway RV Park, adjusting to Phoenix RVers’ temperature “comfort zone,” and Machelle and Jenna’s perfect “snow day” activity. Oh, and why they won’t sell out to a big corporation. All that and more here.

Recipe of the Day

Parmesan Crusted Ranch Tilapia

by Niki Stutts from Nashville, TN

If you’re incorporating more fish into your diet, try this Parmesan crusted tilapia. It was gobbled up in our kitchen. The mayo ranch mixture has a great creamy ranch flavor and acts as a sauce. The bread crumb and Parmesan mixture adds texture and a lovely cheesy flavor. Easy to prepare. Once baked, the tilapia is very tender.

We always want more fish in our diet. Yummy! Get the recipe.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Kylo is our new addition to the family. He joins Obi and Lando (his cat companions) for our RV adventures!” —Rob Boyer

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Brain Teaser

One family wants to get through a tunnel. Dad can make it in 1 minute, mom in 2 minutes, son in 4 and daughter in 5 minutes. No more than 2 persons can go through the tunnel at one time, moving at the speed of the slower one. Can they all make it to the other side if they have a torch that lasts only 12 minutes and they are afraid of the dark?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Trivia

The average car rental rate in December was $81, up 31 percent from a year ago, according to the travel company Kayak. Before the pandemic, the average daily rental rate in December was about $46.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

in cahoots with. “Cahoots apparently derives from the French cahute, cabin, and is first recorded in about 1820. American fur trappers on the frontier probably borrowed the word from French trappers there. Trappers living together in a cahute or cahoot were often partners, giving rise to the expression in cahoots with.”

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s a beautiful rendition of Auld Lang Syne, sung by Lisa Lambe of Celtic Woman. Happy New Year!

