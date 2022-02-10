Jayco RV recalls some Eagle fifth wheel trailers

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2022 Jayco Eagle fifth wheel trailers. The metallic electrical box may not be grounded. An ungrounded metallic electrical box can cause electric shock, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Dealers will install a bare copper grounding conductor to the metallic electrical box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 4, 2022. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901574.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

RV in photo may not be the exact model involved in the recall.