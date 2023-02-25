Jayco recalls some motorhomes for rollaway possibility

Oh, this is not good news for some motorhome owners.

Jayco, Inc. is recalling certain 2019-2023 Entegra Launch, Launch LE, Qwest, Jayco Melbourne, Melbourne Prestige, Terrain, and Terrain LE motorhomes. The guide bushing on the parking pawl may fatigue, which can cause the parking pawl not to engage and result in a vehicle rollaway. As many as 2,845 RVs may be affected.

Needless to say, a rollaway RV increases the risk of a crash to both the vehicle, other vehicles and, of course, anyone walking by. So not a good scene.

Remedy

Dealers will update the software of the electronic stability, transmission control, direct select module, and electronic ignition switch control units, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 22, 2023. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is MB 22V-796.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1093b