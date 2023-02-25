Tesla’s ‘disappearing’ camper, CyberLandr, exceeds $150 million in reservations

Stream It, Inc., has announced its CyberLandr, a “vanishing” camper designed for the Tesla Cybertruck, has surpassed $150 million in reservations. The impressive commercial demand for the product, driven by the anticipated release of the Cybertruck by the close of 2023, has resulted in growing interest from various companies seeking to procure CyberLandr for their business purposes.

A considerable rise in sales was observed following the release of a YouTube video showcasing the CyberLandr. The product received an influx of orders amounting to nearly $1 million in just 24 hours, propelling the total reservations to exceed $150 million.

The disappearing camper technology of CyberLandr and the sturdy design of Cybertruck provide a versatile platform for a variety of business needs, such as on-site services, product demos, and remote project management.

CyberLandr is equipped with integrated solar panels, and Cybertruck has a sizable battery pack, enabling off-grid stays for extended periods depending on weather conditions. In addition, when paired with Starlink internet hardware, a smart TV, an induction cooktop, a recirculating shower, and a dry flush toilet, CyberLandr combines modern-day comforts with the required technology to ensure productivity and connectivity in the event of natural disasters or other emergencies.

CyberLandr’s aerodynamic and discreet design enables it to fold seamlessly into the Cybertruck’s bed, making it suitable for any terrain, including rough terrains, garages, and drive-throughs.

This space-saving and functional amenity is a game-changer for remote professionals and adventure enthusiasts.

As the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions increases, CyberLandr’s high-tech amenities and green energy features make it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious businesses.

The success of this product is a testament to its practicality, innovation, and efficiency, and it clearly demonstrates the growing market for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Visit the CyberLandr’s website here.

