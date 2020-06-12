Jayco recalls some 2020-2021 Sprinter motorhomes

If the driver relies on the Auto-P function as it is described in the operator’s manual, vehicle rollaway or movement may occur, which could increase the risk of a crash or other serious accident.
Jayco will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will provide the correct description of the Auto-P function for the Operator’s Manual, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin on June 12, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137 or Sprinter service at 1-877-762-8267. The booklet with correct information is also available online, at no charge to the RV owner.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or TTY at 1-800-424-9153.
