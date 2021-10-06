Jayco trailers recalled: Cooktop range fire risk issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Feather and Flight SLX travel trailers. The cooktop is installed in a cabinet that may not be entirely sealed from the furnace. As a result, during furnace operation, the interior range cooktop burner flame may invert. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,047

An inverted flame can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will install sealant and plywood panels, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901571.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).