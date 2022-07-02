By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). The author, Johnny Robot, is NOT a real person and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

Here are some questions to Johnny and his word-for-word auto-generated responses.

On the road with a talking duck

Dear Johnny,

My friend has a talking duck named Bob. He is thinking of going on tour with the duck, performing at RV parks. What do you think? —Janet Daxter, Olathe, Kansas

Dear Janet,

Some people might think that taking a talking duck on tour would be a great idea. After all, ducks are fairly low-maintenance creatures and they can provide some comic relief. However, there are some potential downsides to this plan.

For one thing, ducks typically require a pond or other body of water to live in. This means that the man would have to either bring a pond with him or find one at each RV park he visits. This could be challenging, particularly if the RV parks don’t have any ponds already.

Another potential issue is that most talking ducks are mallards. This breed is known for being aggressive and territorial, which could cause problems if the duck doesn’t get along with other animals at the RV park.

Finally, the man would need to make sure he had enough income to support himself and his duck on this tour. This could be difficult, as performing with a talking duck is not likely to bring in a lot of money. In fact, it’s possible that the man could end up losing money on this venture.

So, while taking a talking duck on tour may seem like a fun idea, there are some potential risks involved. The man should carefully consider these before moving forward with his plan.

Will buying an RV under a full moon bring good luck?

Dear Johnny,

I have been told that buying an RV under a full moon will provide good luck. What do you think? —Waylan Whikberry, Provo, Utah

Dear Mr. Whikberry,

When it comes to making big purchases, many people believe in the power of luck. And for some, that means buying an RV under a full moon. The theory goes that since RVs are expensive and often come with a lot of financial responsibility, getting a little extra luck can’t hurt. So if you’re in the market for an RV and happen to see a full moon, it might be worth considering making your purchase then.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that buying an RV under a full moon will actually bring you good luck. But if you’re feeling superstitious, it might be worth giving it a try. Who knows, you might just get the RV of your dreams.

Does drinking beer make you taller?

Dear Johnny,

If I drink a lot of beer will I grow taller? —Chaz Pluffer, Redding, California

Dear Chaz,

It’s a common misconception that drinking beer can help you grow taller. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Drinking large amounts of alcohol can actually stunt your growth. So if you’re looking to grow taller, it’s best to avoid excessive beer consumption.

That said, moderate beer drinking may not have a significant impact on your height. So if you enjoy the occasional beer, there’s no need to worry about it affecting your growth. Just be sure to drink in moderation and avoid getting drunk, as this can lead to negative health effects.

While moderate alcohol consumption may not have a direct impact on height, it can certainly contribute to weight gain. And carrying around extra weight can make you appear shorter than you actually are. So if you want to give yourself a chance to reach your full height potential, it’s best to keep your alcohol intake in check.

So there you have it – drinking beer is not going to help you grow taller. But if you’re looking to maintain a healthy weight and appearance, moderate alcohol consumption is the way to go. Cheers!

Remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always accurate. So never believe him without checking with an expert on the matter.

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

• Johnny’s questions and answers from last week.

• Why Johnny Robot is scary.

Order your own Johnny Robot. (However, this one won’t answer your questions.)

##RVT1059