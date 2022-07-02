Sleep in Dolly Parton’s bed in her luxury RV

Are you a Dolly Parton fan? Then do we have good news for you — the opportunity to spend the night in one of her most cherished places — her custom-designed, pink-festooned, 45-foot Prevost tour bus she used from 2008 until recently.

After 360,000 miles on the road, the vehicle, now known as “Suite 1986,” is tethered permanently at Dolly’s Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where you can rent it.

Dolly often referred to the RV as her “gypsy wagon.” She once said it was her favorite home. “I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling; I’m a true gypsy at heart,” she said. The interior was designed by Dolly and her sisters.

The country superstar wrote countless songs in the RV, including “9 to 5: The Musical.” The luxury rolling home features murals, bedazzled guitars, separate closets for wigs and Dolly’s sparkling outfits, two bathrooms (one with a tub) and, of course, Dolly’s bed.

But, like we said, don’t plan on driving it anywhere to show it off to your friends. It’s parked for good (at least for now). But heck, just staying in the famous rig provides bragging rights including telling your friends “I spent a night in Dolly Parton’s bed!” Hey, let them think what they want about that!

Holing up where Dolly spent a big part of her life will cost you at least $10,000 with a two-night minimum stay. A portion of the profits goes to The Dollywood Foundation. Learn more (or make your reservation).

