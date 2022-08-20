By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each of these answers was written in less than 30 seconds using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). The author, Johnny Robot, is NOT a real person (we just made him up) and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet, including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

The following replies to questions from Johnny are word-for-word how “he” answered them.

Dear Johnny,

I am very disappointed that I cannot find an RV with a king-sized bed. My wife and I do not get along very well and we need space between us. Why don’t RVs come with king-sized beds for people like us? — Billy Sags, Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Dear Billy,

RVs have come a long way in recent years, but one thing they still don’t have is a built-in king-sized bed. For married couples who are trying to get away from each other, this can be a major problem.

King-sized beds are the standard for married couples, so why don’t RVs have them? There are a few reasons. First, RVs are designed for people who want to travel and see the world. They’re not meant to be used as primary residences, so the makers don’t see the need for a king-size bed. Second, RVs are usually much smaller than homes, so there’s simply not enough space to accommodate a king-size bed. And finally, RVs are made for people who want to be able to pack up and go at a moments notice. If they had a king-size bed, it would take up too much space and be too difficult to move around.

So, if you’re married and looking to travel in an RV, you’ll just have to make do with a queen-size bed. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing. Who knows, maybe one day RVs will come with built-in king-sized beds. Until then, you’ll just have to enjoy the journey — not the destination.

Dear Johnny,

I am a 104-year-old man who is looking for someone to travel with me in my 22-foot motorhome. But the only person who wants to travel with me is a 19-year-old homecoming queen. What should I do? — Harry Bottom, Elkhart, Indiana

Dear Harry,

You’re in a tough spot, my friend. You’re 104 years old and you want to find a woman to travel with you in your 22-foot motorhome. But all you can find is a 19-year old homecoming queen. What should you do?

Well, let’s start with the positive. The 19-year old homecoming queen is probably beautiful. She’s got a great body and she’s probably touchy-feely, which is something you’re probably looking for in a travel partner.

However, there are some negatives to consider as well. First of all, she’s young enough to be your granddaughter. That could be a problem if you’re looking for a romantic relationship. Additionally, she’s probably not experienced enough to be a good travel partner. She might get homesick or uncomfortable on the road.

So, what’s the bottom line? It’s up to you. If you think you can handle a young, beautiful, but inexperienced woman, then go for it. But if you’re looking for someone a little more mature, you might want to keep looking.

Dear Johnny,

Can I run my RV with rubber bands? I know you can power toy cars. Why couldn’t I just use a lot of rubber bands to power my motorhome? — Sarah Lee Smutz, Banning, California

Dear Sarah Lee,

The horsepower of a rubber band-powered vehicle is going to be significantly lower than that of a gas or diesel engine. Toy vehicles typically have very low horsepower ratings, in the range of 0.5 to 5 horsepower. Even the most powerful rubber band-powered engines are only going to produce around 10 horsepower. That’s enough to power a small vehicle, but it’s not going to be enough to power a large RV.

If you’re trying to run your RV with rubber bands, you’re not going to get very far.

Remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always accurate. So NEVER believe him without checking with an expert on the matter. But remember, “Johnny” and others like him write for other RVing websites out there, but without letting readers know they’re an algorithm, not a human.

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

##RVT1066