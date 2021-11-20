Journaling on the road: Why writing a few sentences every day is so important

I know you probably take a lot of pictures when you ride the trip. But do you write at all? I’m sure you’re sending lots of texts and emails, but do you travel with an actual, honest-to-goodness travel journal? Not that travel journaling requires extensive, verbose documenting. Quite the opposite, actually. You can write a single sentence about an impression or a feeling you get from a place and I will almost promise you that you will cherish it later on.

We are all forgetting more things than we remember. It’s just how it goes. Maybe there’s a moment when you detect that scent of rain on hot pavement. There’s a term for that by the way. “Petrichor.“ Why not record that moment on paper? There are so many little impressions that affect us on the road. Jotting down a few words about those things doesn’t take a lot of time but it does something quite important. It documents the things that really touched you. Of course, it’s fine to write at length about things you see and people you meet on the road. Or merely what the experience is like. But it doesn’t have to be a long, intimidating or drawn-out process. It starts with a single word or sentence.

You might find that writing a little bit here and there pushes you to want to write more. Either way, I don’t think it matters. What’s important is simply capturing those magic little moments that move you. Like precious butterflies, they come and go quickly but if we document them, then we have created that most special of travel souvenirs. We can look back on those words and reflect upon them, we can share those words with others, we can extend the beauty of the trip simply by tapping into the written memories that we have created.

I know there’s a lot to do on the road. Lots of things to tend to, lots of issues can come up from time to time. But I truly think that if you find just a couple of minutes each day to think about something special, you will soon realize what a reward that is. There’s just something about the road and writing that I think go together so well. I read books like Blue Highways and Travels With Charley and many other classic road narratives, and that always pushes me to want to write more when I travel.

But again, it can start with just one word or one sentence. Just a thought as you move across the miles. You don’t have to let all of them go. You can write a little something about them so that they will live forever.

Read more from Chris Epting here.

BTW – If this convinced you to start writing about your travels, you can find a huge variety of RVing travel journals on Amazon.

Chris Epting is an author, award-winning journalist/photographer and dedicated road tripper. His best-selling books including James Dean Died Here (the locations of America’s pop culture landmarks), Roadside Baseball, and The Birthplace Book, along with many others that remain popular with many travelers and RVers throughout the country and world. He is excited to be contributing to RVTravel.com and looks forward to helping to lead you places you may not have discovered otherwise. You may learn more about Chris at his author’s site, www.chrisepting.com.

##RVT1027