No problem with reservations here. Is overcrowding a regional problem?

Well, we did it! It took a little less than 15 minutes to make reservations at two RV campgrounds along our annual route to Florida. Granted, we won’t be traveling until January 2022, which is still months away. Still, we worried about securing reservations. With so many “newbies” getting into the RV life, the ongoing COVID pandemic, more and more folks working “on the road,” and the rising costs of camping, we really didn’t know what to expect. What we discovered was a happy surprise! The very first campground we contacted gladly took our reservations, as did the second, and now we’re all set!

We asked one of the campground owners about his business this past year. He said, “It’s been steady, that’s for sure.” His wife added, “We haven’t had much time off! But it’s helped our bottom line.” I imagine they’ve had a good year, profit-wise. Good for them! And good for us, too, because they haven’t raised their rates. (It’s hard to beat $18 for full hook-ups!)

The second RV campground reported that they’ve upped their rates to $45. “It’s mainly due to revenue lost because of ‘no shows’,” the owner told us. “We now require credit card information to register and 24 hours’ notice for cancellations, if you want any fees refunded. We could have been full every night this past year, but lots of people just didn’t show up.” How aggravating! For both the CGs and for RVers who needed a place but couldn’t get one.

I should mention that both of the aforementioned RV parks are typical “mom-and-pop” or privately owned. Not large business ventures or name-brand franchises. While they do offer full hook-ups, there are few other amenities within their campground. The owners are open and friendly. Pretty typical of the South and their wonderful hospitality.

Our experience in making reservations made me wonder: Are only certain areas of the country experiencing overcrowding in their campgrounds, or were we just lucky? Either way, taking 15 minutes to make two “winter escapees’” overnight reservations is my kind of happy surprise! Florida, here we come!