Keystone recalls some 2021-2023 trailers for fire risk

The cause of this recall could lead to a fire, and nobody wants that. So pay attention if this involves your rig or one of someone you know.

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2021-2023 Carbon, Fuzion, Impact, and Raptor travel trailers. The fuel station controller may fail. A failure of the fuel station controller increases the risk of a fire. As many as 5,564 RVs may be involved. If that includes you, a big heads up on this is in order.

The remedy

Dealers will inspect the circuit protection and install a 15-amp fuse and a box to protect the fuel station controller, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 10, 2023. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 23-439.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. But contacting Keystone directly is likely your best bet.

