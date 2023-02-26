Sunday, February 26, 2023

Reader Polls

How disgusting is dumping your RV’s holding tanks?

By RV Travel
0
Robin Williams in a scene from the movie RV.

Poke around the internet much and whether you’re reading websites, blogs or social media, or watching videos, you’ll often come across the subject of dumping RV holding tanks.

Some RVers dread the process — “Oh, it’s disgusting,” they say. Others say “piece of cake — no problem!”

What about you? Is dumping your holding tanks disgusting or just another chore like taking out the garbage? We’re talking here about dumping gray water (sink, shower) and black tank (toilet) at a dump station where you pull up, attach a special hose, pull a handle or two, and “thar she goes” — soap, suds and all the nasty stuff from the toilet down a drain.

So is dumping your holding tanks a task you would rather avoid because it’s not the most pleasant thing in the world, or is it no big deal?

Inquiring minds would like to know. Please leave a comment.

Comments

