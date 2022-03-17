Thursday, March 17, 2022

Keystone recalls as many as 39,240 RVs for wiring error

By RV Travel
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Keystone Arcadia, Carbon, Alpine, Avalanche, Cougar, Fuzion, High Country Montana, Hideout, Impact, Montana, Outback, Passport, Raptor, Springdale, and 2021-2022 Sprinter and Bullet fifth wheel and travel trailers.

The solar controller may be incorrectly wired, causing certain components and safety alarms, such as carbon monoxide and propane gas detectors, to become inoperable. The recall could affect as many as 39,240 RVs.

Inoperable safety alarms increase the risk of injury or worse.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect voltage readings and correct the wiring as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-423.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

