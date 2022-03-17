RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 17, 2022

Issue 1819

A place you probably haven’t thought of to store shoes in your RV

By Nanci Dixon

Finding a place to store shoes in your RV is always a [not-so-fun] game. Having limited space to store anything is challenging. Especially challenging is finding a way to store the growing number of shoes that get kicked off at the door. We’ve finally found two ways to corral them to keep them hidden and out of our way.

See what those ways are here

Today’s RV review…

2022 Entegra Coach Emblem 36T

Tony writes, “There’s a lot to like about this model, actually. As mentioned, I think the idea of a gas-fueled motorhome makes a lot of sense for a lot of people for a variety of reasons. Jayco also has done a good job with much of this rig. It would be a good way to move a decent number of folks around and have a spot for each of them to sleep with some degree of privacy.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Water fills my fresh water tank when it’s hooked to city water

Dear Dave,

I have a 2018 Thor Chateau 24F hooked to campground water. Yesterday I noticed water coming from the fresh water tank overflow. I cut the shore water off and it stopped. I turned on the pump and the water is working OK. Is there a check valve or something that has gone bad? —Charles

Read Dave’s answer.

Tips to improve your RV’s gas mileage

This is written by our friend Eric Johnson, from TechnoRV

There are a lot of factors that contribute to the gas mileage of RVs. You can make a difference in your miles per gallon with a few adjustments. In fact, you can increase your gas mileage by up to 20% just by inching up a fraction of a mile per gallon, depending on where you start.

Quick Tip

Keep all your manuals and essential papers handy

Files of appliance and other RV manuals driving you batty? An inexpensive plastic “magazine file” will keep all the booklets together. A couple of screws will hold it in place in a cabinet or closet. And for those miscellaneous papers, receipts, and business cards that are floating around in your rig? Find yourself a manila envelope, put the little bits inside, then put it in the magazine file with your manuals.

There’s a new issue of our Full-Time RVer Newsletter hot off the press! Read it here.

Recipe of the Day

Traditional Dublin Coddle

By Kristin D from Jacksonville, FL

A Dublin Coddle has layers of sausage, onions, and potatoes. Back in the day, it was made with leftovers and a way to feed a large family when food was scarce. This version is a traditional take and is delicious. It’s a touch smoky from the bacon. Sausage, leeks, and onions simmer in chicken stock. This isn’t a stew because it has much less liquid, but it has similarities in texture to stew. It’s hearty comfort food that will be fantastic for St. Patrick’s Day.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Trooper Bud is a great fur buddy and family member. He likes to sit between us when we’re traveling, and if we go somewhere he loves to sit in the driver’s seat until we get back. He loves to play fetch and just run. He’s also very protective of my wife, who has Alzheimer’s. Whether we’re inside the coach or sitting in the tiki, he will sit or lay down next to her. Trooper is a great furry member of our family.” —Guy Mazzarella

