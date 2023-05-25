Keystone RV perk affords camping on private lands, ranches

This summer Keystone RV owners have the opportunity to book a stay at more than 75 private properties in Montana and Idaho. Keystone has partnered with LandTrust, a Bozeman-based company that connects outdoor enthusiasts (it caters heavily to hunters) to more than one million acres of private land throughout the western United States.

LandTrust has gathered a collection of often-vast RV-friendly ranches, farms and other properties to make them available exclusively to Keystone owners and their friends and family. Owners can connect with LandTrust through a website that was created for the promotion.

Campers will work with LandTrust to locate properties that cater to their interests, including visiting historical sites and area parks, learning about small-town Western living, hiking, biking, hunting, foraging, birding and bird watching, photography, farm and ranch tours, horseback riding, off-roading, archery, shooting, and stargazing.

Staying on the properties will cost from $50 to $100 a day or more if special tours or other services are included. As a part of the Keystone promotion, LandTrust will waive booking fees, which appears to be the only difference from dealing with the company directly.

“We support local landowners by helping them tap into the income potential of recreational opportunities on their land and at the same time open up millions of acres of private land for outdoor enthusiasts to have new experiences,” said Nic De Castro, Founder and CEO of LandTrust.

“We’re excited to partner with Keystone to connect their customers with some of our amazing Montana and Idaho ranches, families, and communities for truly unique experiences that have never before been available to the RV community,” De Castro said.

