Thursday, May 25, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravelRV Short Stops
RV Short Stops

RV Short Stop: Long-dead blue whale still produces oil

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Kobo the blue whale
Kobo

By Chuck Woodbury
I love traveling, and I love traveling with my RV the most. But regardless of how I travel, what I love the most is learning. I have a serious problem passing by a museum without stopping. I always learn something new.

Last week, in Massachusetts, I visited the Whaling Museum in New Bedford, where I met a 66-foot-long juvenile blue whale named Kobo. He’s not “totally” there, just his skeleton. Kobo has been dead 25 years. His skeleton hangs over a good portion of the lobby. Before he was killed by a passing tanker ship, he weighed about 80,000 pounds. That’s close to the same as four 32-foot Winnebago Adventure motorhomes, one of which I own. The largest blue whale ever found was 109 feet long and weighed 300,000 pounds.

What I found most amazing about Kobo is that he is still producing oil more than two decades after his death. The team that assembled him estimates that the process may continue until 2060, maybe longer.

A tube attached to Kobo has drained oil into a beaker since 2010.

Long before petroleum fueled our lives, whale oil was king. Whaling ships sailed the high seas from the 16th to 19th centuries killing whales with harpoons, then boiling down their blubber aboard ship to produce oil. They would sell the oil to eager buyers for lamp fuel, to make soap and for lubricating machinery.

In the museum, if you look closely at Kobo, you can see oil seeping from his bones. A tube connected to his jawbone collects the oil, which then drains it into a glass beaker, where you can view it.

The dark area on Kobo’s jaw is oil seeping from his bones.

If you visit the New Bedford Whaling Museum, wear a light jacket or sweater. The temperature needs to stay cool. If not, the several whale skeletons hanging from the ceiling start dripping more oil.

##RVT1106

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodburyhttps://rvtravel.com
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
Previous article
RV shipments continue to drop, down about half from last year
Next article
Keystone RV perk affords camping on private lands, ranches

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE