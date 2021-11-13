Saturday, November 13, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Keystone RV recalls some Arcadia fifth wheels for wrong tire information

By RV Travel
0

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain Arcadia 3660RL fifth wheel travel trailers. The Federal Identification Label has the incorrect tire size and tire pressure information.

The incorrect tire pressure information may result in unintentionally over-inflating the tires, increasing the risk of a traffic accident and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the Federal Identification Label, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 29, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-417.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1026b

Previous articleRV Travel Newsletter Issue 1026

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.