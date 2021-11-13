Keystone RV recalls some Arcadia fifth wheels for wrong tire information

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain Arcadia 3660RL fifth wheel travel trailers. The Federal Identification Label has the incorrect tire size and tire pressure information.

The incorrect tire pressure information may result in unintentionally over-inflating the tires, increasing the risk of a traffic accident and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the Federal Identification Label, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 29, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 21-417.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

