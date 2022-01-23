Saturday, January 22, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Keystone RV recalls fifth wheel trailers for ladder failure issue

By RV Travel
0
2022 Keystone Alpine

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2022 Alpine and Avalanche fifth wheel trailers. The recreational vehicles may be equipped with an exterior ladder that is not properly secured to the rear wall of the vehicle.

If the ladder is not properly attached it may detach while being used, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy
Keystone dealers will properly attach the ladders to a backer in the rear wall, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 11, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-419.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1036b

Previous articleGreat RV Accessories Newsletter – Issue 3

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.