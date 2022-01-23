Keystone RV recalls fifth wheel trailers for ladder failure issue

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2022 Alpine and Avalanche fifth wheel trailers. The recreational vehicles may be equipped with an exterior ladder that is not properly secured to the rear wall of the vehicle.

If the ladder is not properly attached it may detach while being used, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy

Keystone dealers will properly attach the ladders to a backer in the rear wall, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 11, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-419.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1036b