KOA’s new king-sized campsite perks include a ‘fire experience’

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) has announced a new premium site class, the KOA Signature Site. The spacious campsites will further expand KOA’s move toward the profitable glamping world. Each Signature Site will include an expanded KOA Patio with a covered seating area such as a Skydeck or gazebo, expanded grilling elements, and a “fire experience.” (No, not a campfire pit, a “fire experience,” which you can interpret as you wish.)

In the press release, KOA reported that 69% of campers expressed they would likely stay in a well-appointed, premium campsite, with a growing audience of younger campers more interested in socializing while camping. Already under development at some KOA locations, the news release explains, “the KOA Signature Site brings campground amenities to a site-level experience and is expected to be a popular offering.”

“The KOA Signature Site reimagines what an individual campsite can offer,” said Darin Uselman, chief operating officer of Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “This elevated, expanded site caters to the camper wanting an exclusive campground experience.” He did not explain what “exclusive campground experience” means.

Uselman did not say how much such a super campsite would cost, but it’s a good bet it will be a “super price.”

A Signature Site will include a minimum size of 3,000 square feet, which will allow “for ample room for relaxation.” Upgraded landscaping will define the site and offer privacy for guests. An on-site gathering area consisting of a deck, raised platform or covered pavilion will accommodate six persons. Other amenities could include EV capabilities, leash-free “Paw Pens” and “on-site recreation.”

“The KOA Signature Site is just one example of our focus on innovation and development across KOA campgrounds,” Uselman said. “It’s important that we’re moving the industry forward while elevating our offerings as we continue to provide the best in outdoor hospitality.”

KOA anticipates that 50 Signature Sites will be available across the U.S. and Canada within a couple of years.

