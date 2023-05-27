Saturday, May 27, 2023

Would you buy an RV made in China if the quality was equal to one made in the USA, but cost significantly less?

By RV Travel
Say a new RV company came onto the market. The RVs it’s making are absolutely gorgeous! They have a great floorplan, unique design, high-end appliances, and the interior is classy yet modern. The quality is the same as U.S.-made RVs. It’s exactly what you’ve been looking for and it’s even less expensive! The catch? It’s made in China. Would you still want to buy it?

Or, another scenario: Say your favorite RV manufacturer shuts down its U.S. factories and begins making its RVs in China. Nothing is obviously different except the price tag is lower. Would you still want to buy from that company?

Please answer in the poll below, and leave a comment, too, explaining your answer. We’re curious to hear your thoughts. Thanks!

