KOA swimming pond closes after drownings

After two drowning deaths and a near-drowning, a Michigan KOA campground is shutting down its swimming pond. An 18-year-old man, Anthony Lavelle Shores Jr., vanished in the pond water last Wednesday. Minutes later, frantic rescuers brought his lifeless body to shore. Sadly, this was the second death-by-drowning at the KOA Holiday Campground near Petersburg in less than a year.

Last year, also in July, Jaylen Hill, a 15-year-old football player, drowned in the same pond. And in 2021, another teenage boy, Andy Snook, was also pulled from that KOA swimming pond. In Andy’s case, his parents got a phone call while driving, telling them their son was dead. Later they found that Andy was still alive, and hospitalized. But Andy hasn’t recovered, and continues in a persistently vegetative state.

Something suspicious in the swimming pond?

Was there something suspicious involved in these drownings? KOA has no comment. Local law enforcement has “investigated” the incidents, but has produced no concrete findings that we could find. Local authorities have commented that the murky waters of the swimming pond make it hard to see someone who’s gone under. They add when rescuers start churning the water, things get worse, making visibility difficult.

An attorney representing the families of Jaylen Hill and Andy Snook says there’s more to the story. Stephen Lovell told metro Detroit media outlet clickondetroit.com, “We’ve hired a diver to go down there and check out exactly what’s going on, why this pond is so dangerous,” said Lovell. “We’ve hired a human factors expert who has looked at this, we’ve hired an aquatic safety expert who’s looked at this, and everybody agrees that everything that’s happened so far is preventable.”

Some share their recollections

We were unable to reach Lovell by press time for a further explanation. But plenty of folks commented on the KOA Holiday Campground Facebook site that they applaud the campground’s decision to close the swimming pond. One commenter, Josh Segura, had his own recollection to share:

“My family has been going to this KOA for generations, my stepmom would tell stories of seeing a little kid pulled out of that pond after drowning. We had one rule ‘Do not step foot on the sand without an adult present.’ The last two years myself and a group of dads have been taking our kids there for Father’s Day. They love swimming in the pond and follow that same rule we did as children. I hope the KOA is able to find an alternative solution but I understand why they closed it.”

Another Facebook commenter, Crystal Dowiak, had her own sorrows to share. “My brother was 21 when the seaweed in that pond took him under. I wished no other families had to go through what we go through every day, and then when you see a new drowning in that same pond we can’t heal. It brings back the day of that call.”

Long-term repercussions

The decision by the KOA management to shut down their swimming pond will have repercussions. No doubt some guests will be disappointed, and park managers are offering refunds through early September for those who want to cancel their reservations. But those who have lost loved ones will have feelings that will last their lifetimes. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a swimming pond, or a modern swimming pool. Watch your loved ones closely.

