Lock your doors: A foot fondler is on the loose

By Chuck Woodbury

When I learned about this criminal, I wanted to laugh. But, no, that would be impolite and disrespectful. To the victims of this man, this is not one bit funny. But, I have to admit, it’s hard not to chuckle when you first read the headline about this criminal, who police are searching for right now in the Lake Tahoe area.

He’s not targeting RVers, but I’ll pass along this “heads up” warning just in case. At RVtravel.com, part of our mission is to help keep you safe.

So, in this situation, for starters, please lock your doors at night. A foot fondler is on the loose.

The cops are looking for him, but so far no luck. They suspect he’s at large looking for his next foot to fondle.

Here’s the scoop

Earlier this week, women staying on the ground floor of a resort at Stateline, Nevada, at Lake Tahoe, awoke to an intruder in their rooms fondling their feet. Police think he entered through an unlocked door. Once the women awoke, the intruder beelined away.

So far, a description of the perp has not been released. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, however, is actively working this investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

For now, if you are in the area, lock your doors at night, whether in a hotel room, cabin, home or even an RV.

