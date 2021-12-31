Friday, December 31, 2021

KZRV trailer recall: Propane line routed improperly

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2022 KZRV Connect travel trailers. The propane supply line, routed through the wheel well, may be damaged by road debris. A damaged propane supply line increases the risk of a fire which can lead to serious injury or worse.

Dealers will reroute the propane supply lines, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 4, 2022. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2021-08.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

