Operating an RV park: Last-minute projects; and why we won’t sell our “baby”

By Machelle James

With the 2022 New Year quickly approaching (Oops, it’s here as you read this!), we are frantically wrapping up last-minute projects. We had to meet with our Campspot reservation rep to finalize our pricing and make any changes on the back end. We open our reservations up to the public on January 2, and we want to make sure we have all the changes in place. We decided to keep our rates the same except for the most popular site we have.

That would be our three RV Buddy campsites with a ramada. It is HUGE, private and gorgeous. We raised it $10 per night and pretty much kept everything else the same. What we did learn is that we weren’t charging tax for our monthly RV storage, so that has been fixed for next year.

What was surprising is that the month of October was a slower month for us. We still had guests, just not as many as we thought we would have. The weather is just perfect here, but we both think that when it is 65° as a high, it is too cold for the Phoenix crowd to still camp. We will market October a little better this year and will offer discounts all month long.

This past week, AJ installed the eaves to the store. Now we wait for the next storm to pass before he can put the plywood sheeting up. We just had 4-5 inches of snow three days ago and now we are expecting 5 inches in the next 24 hours. I am certainly not complaining as I know how badly our trees need the water.

AJ also installed the fence around our house so we can have some privacy. I am not sure how I feel about it yet. I can’t see out like I did before, yet it is comforting knowing no one can see in while I’m cooking dinner. Also, folks aren’t just walking in, thinking our home is the office. (Yes, this has happened many times – even with signs!)

Snow days like tomorrow are full of baking and binge-watching love story movies. Who would have guessed that Jenna LOVES the Hallmark Channel? We happily sit together and drink hot cocoa as we giggle at the obvious plot lines. AJ can barely stomach it and will find any reason to leave the room. But for us girls, this is what we look forward to on snow days!

While we get ready for the new year, we are so thankful for where we are and what we do for a living. I have read on RVtravel.com about other campground owners selling their parks to corporate owners. We just can’t imagine doing this. We worked too hard to sell it. This is our baby and we truly love what we built here. We wouldn’t change it for the world because happiness cannot be bought!

We wish you all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR, and See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

