Lippert launches revolutionary flexible solar awning

Lippert Components, Inc., announces the launch of Solera® OG, off-grid awnings constructed using the first-ever flexible solar awning fabric. In an exclusive partnership with Renogy®, Lippert will provide customers with unmatched innovation in awning-integrated photovoltaic technology (AIPV).

Lippert’s Solera OG (Off-Grid) brand awnings are the ideal solution to meet the growing demand for more readily accessible energy independence. Solera OG installs like a regular awning, but with Renogy’s proprietary thin-film solar technology, Lippert awnings provide the extra benefit of up to 300 watts of solar power, without the labor, expense, additional weight and roof intrusion of installing conventional rigid panels.

Renogy, a renewable energy company that specializes in solar solutions for off-grid living, is pioneering AIPV innovation. This first-generation retractable, shatterproof, laminated vinyl awning features power generation up to 300 watts in the extended position and 200 watts in the retracted, travel or stored positions.

“As the demand for solar power in off-grid living continues to surge, we are excited to reshape the landscape through the continuous innovation of our product offering,” said Andrew Mock, Vice President of RV Sales at Lippert. “With their lightweight design, Solera OG awnings are poised to redefine the boundaries of solar power integration.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to stand at the forefront of solar power accessibility,” said Mark Boessler, Vice President of Aftermarket Sales at Lippert. “With their lightweight design and cutting-edge technology, our Solera OG awnings redefine the possibilities of sustainable energy integration, revolutionizing the way the users harness the sun’s power for off-grid living.”

Currently, the installation options for RV and off-grid enthusiasts seeking solar solutions are slim due to the limited roof space available. Set to be released in fall 2023, Solera OG awnings will offer customers an affordable, seamless transition from a traditional awning to a solar awning.

