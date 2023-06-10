Camping World stock shoots upward. What it means for RVers

Last month Camping World’s price-per-share jumped up more than 20%. Earlier this week, Tuesday, Camping World stock value was up almost 27% since the turn of the year. Readers tell us they see Camping World and other dealerships around the country awash in new RVs. The big bull market for RV manufacturers has come to a screeching halt. So why is Camping World seemingly lighter than air? The answer may spell news that all RV buyers and sellers need to pay attention to.

Not all a bed of roses

First, all is not super rosy for Camping World. In their first-quarter report to shareholders, the news could be considered dismal. Company revenue slid 11%, and gross profit compared to the same period in 2022 was down 21%. If you hold Camping World stock, you know you’re not living on share earnings. This quarter rolled in at just a nickel, while a year ago, that same share earned $1.15. So where’s the good news?

But the “good news” is …

Stock market wizards had predicted that earnings for a share would actually go into the “loss” column, and be a penny in the red. So, beating that dire forecast by six cents must make for big news. But with the not-so-good news on other fronts, Camping World is still selling lots of RVs. The new ones may be stagnating; sales on new units are down by 27%. But customers are flocking to CW to pick up used RVs. In the quarter, the company’s dealerships sold a record number, nearly twelve-and-a-half thousand used rigs. Those numbers were more than 13% up from earlier.

How this affects other dealers – AND RVers

What’s this mean for other RV dealers? Camping World continues in the pattern of the Roman Empire: March on to world dominance. As big as the company is, it can somewhat afford to sit with new stock on its lots. But mom-and-pop operators, particularly newer ones, are getting killed by both the lack of sales of new units, and in the gut-wrenching cost of “flooring” new units, what with the continued rise in interest rates.

What’s it all mean for RV buyers? If you’re in the market for a new RV, it’s probably time to start shopping. Take a pass on Camping World and the other mega dealers. The little guy dealerships will probably be thrilled to see you, and to move some of those “older new” units off the lot (and off the flooring loan page). They’ll be likely to negotiate a price that you haven’t seen since before COVID came calling. And as to buying Camping World stock? At least one stock-watching company says they have ten other stocks to buy before even considering Camping World.

