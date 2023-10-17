If this is the year you’ve been waiting for, the year you’re finally ready to purchase a recreational vehicle, a list of “must-haves” can help you buy your perfect RV.

Overwhelmed and confused

If you’ve ever attended a big RV show or visited a large RV dealership, you know how easy it is to lose focus. I’ve found that if you go into either with a list of your “must-haves,” you’re less likely to become overwhelmed and confused.

RV “must-haves” to buy your perfect RV

Everyone is different, so your “must-haves” will probably differ from mine. Here’s a list of common “must-haves”—those features and amenities that are non-negotiable for many folks. Perhaps they’ll spark your own personal “must-have” list.

Access

An important “must-have” that is non-negotiable for many RVers is access to the refrigerator and bathroom when the slides are retracted. That way, RVers can grab food from the fridge or access the restroom while traveling.

Flooring

I love that RV manufacturers now use vinyl flooring instead of carpeting. You can always add a small area rug to the TV/living area and a rug near the bed for comfort.

Kitchen

Stove burners. A minimum of three burners is on my “must-have” list. Your choice may be different from mine, but if you know before you go to the RV show, it can help narrow down your choices for certain makes and models.

Bathroom

Dry bath. I prefer a dry bath, where the shower is in its separate enclosure and doesn’t share the same space as the toilet or sink.

Medicine cabinet. We often live in our RV for months at a time when volunteering on job sites. That means we pack more over-the-counter medicines than if we were RVing for, say, just a weekend. We take ibuprofen, Band-Aids, muscle liniment, elbow and knee wraps, and a host of other things. A medicine cabinet is on our list of “must-haves” for this reason.

Bedroom

Clothes storage. I always count the number of drawers in the RV bedroom. We’ve learned that a minimum of four drawers is needed for any extended travel. If the RV doesn’t have a dresser with the minimum number of drawers, we stop looking at that model and move on to the next RV.

Nightstand. Whether it’s a sturdy shelf or a bedside table, this is another “must-have” for us. Why? My husband’s CPAP machine needs a place to stay for overnight trips. I’ve seen many RVs that really wowed me, but without a nightstand, I quickly took them off my list of RV contenders.

Bedroom door. Sometimes we take our grandchildren along in our RV. It’s important that the smallest one has a separate place to nap. Even when it’s just my husband and me, I prefer a door to a curtain. Sometimes he enjoys watching a late-night sports game and I can close the bedroom door to block out much of the TV’s sound.

Basement storage

We often travel with various carpentry tools (e.g., ladders, large toolboxes, power cords), so adequate basement storage is on our “must-have” list. Easy access to the basement storage is also a requirement.

Workarounds

A list of “must-haves” can help you buy your perfect RV. But what happens if the RV you love doesn’t offer every item on your “must-have” list? Look for workarounds—ways you can accommodate your needs.

For example, a bedroom door is on my “must-have” list. As I consider it, perhaps my husband could use Bluetooth headphones like these as he watches a late-night game or movie. I could use earplugs or a sound machine to block out the TV noise, too. These are easy workarounds, but you’ll want to check to make sure that the RV’s television has a jack that fits headphones or is Bluetooth-compatible. Also, our 2-year-old granddaughter won’t always require a nap, so the bedroom door is only a requirement for a year or two, at most.

If the RV you really like checks off most of your “must-haves,” look for ways to work around those deficiencies.

What “must-haves” top your list when buying an RV? Tell me in the comments section below—I’m curious to know what they are for you.

