Amazing bachelor pad army truck RV conversion

In the video below, we meet Apollo, who clears and renovates properties for a living. To live near or on the properties where he works, Apollo created an incredible off-grid army truck RV conversion you just have to see to appreciate.

Outside, this military vehicle might still resemble an army truck, but looks can be deceiving. The interior of this army truck RV conversion bears little resemblance to how this sturdy utilitarian vehicle started out in life.

Apollo’s army truck RV can go just about anywhere. It’s big enough to safely drive through rivers and streams, yet small enough to navigate a crowded city street.

Before moving into this tiny house on wheels, Apollo had to downsize from a 3,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom bricks-and-sticks home he was renting. The idea of downsizing and tiny house living appealed to him. When he found the used army truck with a title available, he jumped right into the army truck RV conversion project from his driveway.

Once he got going it was fast. Apollo took a couple of days to plan out the project then a total of only 36 days to build it, plus do a few repairs on the truck in the process. Wow!

Here’s how Apollo broke the army truck RV conversion down by the numbers:

468 hours of labor

Labor took place over 36 days

942 items were installed on the truck

Those items were delivered via 145 combined orders

His final cost for the build was somewhere between $105K to $110K, including the truck, which was about $45K plus $5K to $10K of upgrades.

Apollo had a 2-car garage to work in, but half of that space was filled from floor to ceiling with packages and supplies for the build.

Watch the video to see how it all came together. Much of the interior was off-the-shelf items from IKEA. He kept things in line with their military originals, simple and utilitarian, yet creative. A bachelor pad and workspace on the road.

Yet, despite its simplicity, you are sure to be impressed with some one-of-a-kind features in Apollo’s unusual one-of-a-kind RV.

