Locals riled – An RV park is coming to Navarre Beach, Florida

After years of fighting, it’s all over but the shouting. The fight has been between an RV park developer and a local residents’ association. After court battles, and battles of public opinion, the victory is handed to the developer. An RV park is coming to Navarre Beach, Florida.

Suit filed

Christopher Ferrara, of Louisiana, wants to build a high-end RV park on Navarre Beach, described by many as a pristine area. His 23-acre plan has met with opposition from the Navarre Beach Leaseholders and Residents Association and the Santa Rosa County Commission. Along the way, Ferrara filed suit in federal court against the commission.

When the original court gave him a thumbs-down, Ferrara appealed. That court ordered that the two sides attempt mediation, pending a further decision. Ferrara offered to withdraw his appeal if the county agreed to amend its lease to allow him to develop the RV park.

Commission vote riles opponents

Late last week, in a hall filled with angry locals, the county commissioners voted 3-2 to allow Ferrara to proceed with his RV park. Two of the aye votes came from commissioners who feared the county would simply lose if the appeal were to move ahead. Opponents maintained that RV traffic to and from the park would create major disruptions to both humans and “fragile wildlife.” Like many opposed to RV park development, arguments included the belief that increased crime and decreased property values would result if the park were permitted.

Opponents were quick to react to the commission’s vote that means an RV park is coming to Navarre Beach. Here’s a quote from the Pensacola News Journal: “We’re very disappointed that the pro-development commissioners were more interested in the concerns of the developer and not willing to listen to the voice of the people,” said Jim Sutton, the president of the Leaseholders and Residents Association. “Apparently they had already made up their minds.”

RV park instead of 660 condos

Ferrara’s original plans included three 16-story residential housing units on the sound side of the barrier island. Each building would have featured 220 condominium/hotel units, for a total of 660. Port Navarre would have been the first high-rise complex built on the north side of Gulf Boulevard, the island’s main thoroughfare. Perhaps the “settled on” plan for an RV park could be more palatable.

Still, opponents aren’t through talking. With an RV park coming to Navarre Beach, they say they’ll consider legal action to stop permits from being issued.

