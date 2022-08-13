Spill the beans: Do you love your RV?

I may have hurt some feelings in a recent article I wrote. In it, I referred to an RV as “basically a tin can or cardboard box.” I was trying to emphasize the difficulty many RVers have in keeping their RVs cool in the relentless summer heat.

My words hit a nerve and I certainly didn’t mean to disparage any RV in particular or in general. So many people today complain about their RVs: poor construction, lack of attention to detail, constant repairs, etc. Perhaps it’s time to give folks who really love their RVs a voice. I’ll go first…

Size

I really like the size of our fifth-wheel RV. It’s 38 feet in length and while its size sometimes limits the RV parks we can access, we’ve always been able to find a park located near the attraction or monument we want to see. I feel comfortable driving it and even parking it, if need be. My husband and I can move freely inside without bumping into one another, and there’s space to store all that we care to bring along.

Layout

I love our RV’s layout. (I think a woman designed it.) The kitchen area features an island with built-in spice racks and cupboard storage. There’s a large pantry with pull-out shelves so I can reach the foods that invariably get shoved into the back. The living area has enough floor space for the grandkids to play Twister or to pull out the sofa bed for a sleepover. And speaking of sleeping … the master bedroom’s layout is great, too. There’s enough space on either side of the bed so we each have easy access. The closet is big. (Did I mention that I think a woman designed it?) The bathroom shower is a little small, but the washer and dryer are stacked next to it (inside a cabinet), and I much prefer that to having the laundry in the bedroom or kitchen area.

Colors

Well, yes, it’s mostly brown. The cabinets are a light, maple-brown and feature solid wood doors with nice silver pulls. There are no curtains at the windows. Instead, there are wood surrounds (cornices) that complement the light-colored walls. (And are easy to clean.) The furniture cushions are light and cheery, and so are the vinyl plank-look floors. I can add color into the neutral base with bright floor rugs, pillows, and linens.

Do you love your RV?

All in all, I think that this RV is our best one yet! How about you? Do you love your RV? Vote in the poll below then tell us what you love, or don’t love, about your RV in the comments below.

##RVT1065