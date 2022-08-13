You gave us the ‘good, the bad, and the ugly’ on road service plans

Last Saturday we set off on what’s turned out to be a rather ambitious project. We asked about your experiences with emergency road service plans. “Give us the good, the bad, and the ugly.” On top of it, we wanted the statistics so we could provide you and others with some solid numbers to help make a choice.

Flood of responses regarding road service plans

Did we say, “rather ambitious project”? Hoo, boy! The responses have been pouring in like a monsoon rain on the Quartzsite desert. As we write this, we’re still getting survey responses—those hard numbers we really want. Thank you! We also included a comment box where you could share what’s happened in your personal experiences with service plans in ways numbers just couldn’t explain.

Your commentary has been a similar gusher. Keeping in context with our question, here’s just a sampling of those responses.

The good

Laura B. was headed for the beach while camping out in Estero, Florida. You know equipment—it doesn’t always cooperate with your plans. “The tire pressure monitoring system on our tow vehicle warned of a tire rapidly deflating,” she recollects. That’s enough to take the wind out of any recreational plan.

Laura and company pulled into a parking lot and called their road service plan. This one was from the Escapees Club. “Assuming that it would take a while for them to get to us, we started trying to get the spare tire down from its stowed position,” Laura says. Pardon our editorializing, but, hey, isn’t that a job for the tow driver? Oh, well, some folks—like Laura—are just plain nice.

Anyway, back to Laura: “Within a few minutes we saw a truck approaching with a flashing light and much to our surprise it was our roadside assistance! Fastest response time either one of us had ever experienced. In a matter of minutes he had changed the tire, found the puncture, and sent us on our way with directions to a Costco to purchase a replacement.”

The bad

Not everyone who wrote in had such a pleasant, and speedy, experience. Bill H. was traveling through Arizona with his motorhome and toad car. At around 10:00 in the morning, along I-40 near Kingman, the motorhome decided to croak. Bill called his service plan folks, in this case, AAA. “Get in your toad car, and meet the driver at such-and-such a dealership in Kingman,” were the instructions.

Bill and the rest of the humans in his party did just that. They drove on to the dealership and waited. And waited. Then they waited some more. Finally, at 3:00 in the afternoon, they called their road service plan. Bill relates, “The towing service was unable to contact the driver.” Is this a “Car 54, where are you” situation? When the driver still didn’t show, Bill was a bit concerned. Not only was it getting late, the family dog was in the motorhome—and who knew where. Alarmed, he called the highway patrol—just to make sure they didn’t have reports of a wayward motorhome behind a tow truck being involved in accident.

Bill relates, “Finally, about 12:00 midnight, the tow truck showed up. A different truck and driver.” The driver rolled out a long list of excuses, but it was a bit too late. Since it was Friday, and long after closing, the dealership couldn’t get to Bill’s motorhome until Monday rolled around. Happily, the dealership made arrangements for Bill to have power while he waited it out. But when all was said and done, Bill footnotes, “Never made it to our destination. Not enough time.”

And the ugly

A lack of communication can really throw a monkey wrench in the works. Or the wrong fluid—in the wrong place. That’s what befell Thomas P. when he ran out of fuel about six miles from the nearest station.

“Naturally,” says Thomas, “it was Friday, before a three-day weekend. I called the service company, who called a local provider.” That started a chain of events that Thomas will probably remember for a very long time. Speaking of time, watch and see how what should be a quick fix gets real ugly, real fast.

Thomas and the thirsty RV were on the freeway—stalled out in front of a mile marker post. Of course, they’d given that information to the dispatcher, but, sure enough, for some reason the driver couldn’t find them at first. It seems the service plan dispatcher hadn’t passed on that little tidbit of information. So when he finally rolled up, the driver must have been in a hurry. “He dumped fuel in the RV,” says Thomas, “then realized the service provider told him diesel. Six gallons of diesel in the gas tank.”

A quick “fuel delivery” suddenly elongated into a long wait for a tow truck. There was no way Thomas was starting up his engine and pumping diesel oil though his fuel lines into his gas engine. “Eventually the RV was towed to a truck service center,” says Thomas, “where both fuel tanks were pulled, flushed out, lines cleaned, and everything reinstalled.” The service plan “pumped” not just fuel, but also paid the $900 in charges that rang up for the goober, caused by their own dispatcher not doing his job.

So which emergency road service plan comes out on top?

We’re still crunching the numbers. And as your experiences flow in, they’ve raised a few questions that need answering. To keep everything on the level, and light shown into the dark corners, we’re taking a few more days to do the job. We’ll report back to you next week with the results of the survey, and advice on how to shop the service plan that’s best for you. And thanks, for the chance to “make my day!”

