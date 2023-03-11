New ‘chain’ of RV parks could be a game changer

When the pandemic hit, RV manufacturers saw a huge demand and began cranking out rigs at an unprecedented rate. Yet, even before the pandemic, RVers were crying out that finding a place to “put in” at day’s end was getting harder and harder. Too many RVers, not enough RV parks. Now the company that’s catered to long-haul truckers since the 1960s is turning up the gas on attracting RVers and their money. While they call them “RV Hookups” and “RV Stops,” think of some of them as Love’s RV parks.

The parks, all conveniently located along major highways, are much needed, and could be a game changer.

Love’s “RV Hookups” versus “RV Stops”

As of March 9, the Love’s network has 29 travel centers with sites specifically dedicated to RVs. Among those locations, there are 357 “hookup spots,” as Love’s terms them. But look out: By the end of the year the big fuel stop company says they’ll add 30 locations to the list, with an additional 1,000 RV-dedicated sites. That’s a 287% increase of available RV sites.

But just what can you expect in the “present incarnation” of Love’s RV accommodations? Right now there are 26 “RV Hookups” in the network. If we had to describe them, we’d probably call them an afterthought arrangement. Typically these Hookups are back-in sites. All of them provide a safe place to be off the road, and 30/50-amp electrical service. Happily, most appear to be fairly far away from the truck parking areas, so listening to the roar of a reefer truck is not likely to be an issue. Some locations include full hookups, including water and sewer.

Today, Love’s has three “RV Stops” in the network. These are certainly up the scale from the “Hookup” offerings. Look to see both back-in and pull-through sites, and full hookups standard. We asked Love’s for a comment on amenities, and were told users could look to see “sports courts—basketball and pickleball for example—communal picnic areas.” Love’s added, “Premium RV sites with personal pavilions/pergolas, playgrounds and other amenities” could be found, but, of course, “vary by RV park.”

The other shoe drops

Waiting for the other shoe to drop? Well, then, let’s talk about rates. The current average rate for a back-in site across all Love’s locations is $36.70 per night, including electric. Drilling it down to specifics, you could stay at the Drayton, North Dakota “Hookup” and back in for $32 a night. Go “whole hog” at Love’s Normal, Illinois, RV Stop and you can get full hookups at a back-in site for $37.50. Make that a pull-though site for $41.50. Compare this to the nearest KOA, in Casey, Illinois, a couple of hours away. For a full-hookup site you’ll pay $52.95 for a back-in site, and $69.95 for a pull-though. True, you won’t have the amenities like a swimming pool at Love’s, but for those who are looking for economy, not frills, it’s something to think about.

What about discounts at Love’s?

The rates we talk about here are nightly. There are discounts by-the-week, and for 28-day stays. At the Normal, Illinois, RV Stop, that night in a pull through we talked about for $41.50 translates down to $37 per night for a week’s stay, and just $22.64 per day if you stay a full 28 days. Some of the Love’s sites can be occupied for more than 28 days; it varies by location.

And what about the real “thrifty of heart” among us? We asked about what this means for “non-hookup parking.” The official response was this: “Love’s also has RV parking spaces at its locations that are no cost. These spaces are meant for customers staying 1-2 hours while they are in Love’s Travel Stores or its restaurants.” Evidently, if you’re looking for a free “pavement park” overnight, Love’s is not the place to go.

Making a reservation

While you don’t need to make a reservation, if you want to ensure a spot at Love’s, their reservation system is simple. You can make a reservation by internet at LovesRVStops.com, where the entry for each site has a “Reserve” link. Or you can phone Love’s customer service line at 1-800-OKLOVES (1-800-655-6837). Option 5 will get you to a representative who can take a reservation.

Love’s RV offerings certainly can’t be classified as “resort” quality. But if you’re looking for a place to spend the night and run your air conditioning, with 1,000 more RV sites coming online this year, you may find one in your corner of the RV universe that works.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our publisher, Chuck Woodbury, will write more about this tomorrow with his thoughts about these parks.

