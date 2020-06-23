Make that dish drainer do a better job!

By Jim Twamley

When we lived in a house we had a built-in dishwasher. Nowadays you can get a built-in dishwasher in your RV (usually where the oven used to be located). However, in our RV, I am the dishwasher!

One of the problems I encountered early on as the “Chief Bottle Washer” was the problem of water not draining off the dish rack drain pan. The dish rack tray needed to be elevated in order for the water to be able to run back into the sink.

I added the equivalent of a 2×2 under the drain tray at the opposite end from the drain lip. I cut the wood to size and attached it using two drywall screws. Here is the side view showing the elevated tray.