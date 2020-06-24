Do you ever smoke cigarettes, or did you in the past? In 2018, it was estimated that 13.7% of U.S. adults were current cigarette smokers, which rounded out to about 34.2 million people. Of those, nearly 75% smoked every day.

In the U.S., the Midwest had the highest percentage of daily smokers, clocking in at 16.2 percent of all residents smoking. The South followed close behind, with 14.8 percent of residents being smokers.

According to the CDC, the tobacco industry spends, on average, $9.06 billion every year on advertising and promotions of cigarettes and other tobacco products. That’s about $25 million dollars every day, which is more than $1 million every hour. Can you wrap your head around that?

