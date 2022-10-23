Marcus Lemonis is back on TV, but not for what you expect

Marcus Lemonis, best known as the owner of Camping World, is striking out in a new direction: home improvement! Yes, his newest venture is all about transforming lives as he transforms homes in the new HGTV show, “The Renovator.”

The first episode of “The Renovator” aired October 11. In it, a couple with four young children approach Mr. Lemonis for help. They not only need Lemonis to redo their home, but the troubled couple also needs help rebuilding their marriage. In a short one-hour time frame, Lemonis successfully transforms both. He not only manages to rework the featured couple’s home so that it better fits their needs, but he also simultaneously mends their broken marriage. This is accomplished by direct heart-to-heart discussions with both the husband and wife, who admit they struggle to find quality time for themselves. The pseudo-psychology pays off, and the show draws to a close with a happy ending imminent.

But wait! There’s more! To top it all off, Lemonis gifts the now-happy family with all of the decorator furnishings he’s placed inside the renovated home: sofas and pillows, beds and linens, tables and chairs, drapes, rugs, tchotchkes. The whole shebang! “It’s all a personal gift from my wife and me,” Marcus explains at the conclusion of the show. Wow!

Here’s a look at The Renovator:

You can catch new episodes of “The Renovator” on Tuesday nights on HGTV. Let us know what you think. If you have Discovery+, you can stream the episodes here. Check your local listings.

RELATED

##RVT1075b