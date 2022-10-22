RVtravel.com Photo Contest, October 22, 2022

Select your favorite photo

These photos and their captions were submitted by RVtravel.com readers. Every Saturday we post a photo from five different readers. The link where to view photos and vote is in every Saturday and Sunday RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here to receive a notification of each newsletter issue if you haven’t done so already.

Click here to see the contest rules and to submit your photo.

How it works

Every Saturday we’ll select five photos from the submissions

You and your friends can vote once a day for seven days. Make sure you spread the word! The more your friends, family and campground neighbors vote for your photo, the better chance you have of winning.

Good luck!

Today’s Photos

Vote below for your favorite

Voting deadline: Midnight (Pacific time), October 28, 2022

Photo 27-1

From reader Don Meints: “The photo was taken by my wife, Cheryl. It was taken at East Bank Campground on Lake Seminole in Georgia.”

Photo 27-2

From reader Lynn Selden: “I was captivated by seeing the balloons and their reflections in the huge puddle created by an earlier rain storm at the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival in Yuma, Arizona.”

Photo 27-3

From reader Brian Johnson: “Smoke on the water! We boondock almost exclusively, and we were on Rutherford Beach in Louisiana. The farmers were burning fields and we got just the ‘right’ conditions at sunset.”

Photo 27-4

From reader Don Peterson: “Is it right to talk about daylight’s last gasp at Dead Horse Point State Park? Right or not, stunning and many times it is missed as the big attractions around Moab steal the spotlight. Yes, Arches and Canyonlands NPs are spectacular but don’t miss Utah’s state parks. Well worth it.”

Photos 27-5

From reader Yaniv Adir: “We had incredibly dark skies and clear nights during a visit to Fredonia, AZ. Star trails over our motorhome.”