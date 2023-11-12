Massive fire has closed I-10 in Los Angeles

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2023 — One of Southern California’s most heavily trafficked freeways, Interstate 10, is closed indefinitely in both directions between Alameda St. and Santa Fe Avenue in Los Angeles due to an early morning fire. Some of the guard rails on the off-ramp were melted from the heat as well as pillars that support the popular Interstate.

If you have plans to drive through Los Angeles on I-10 in the near future, adjust your plans. The scene will likely be chaotic.

The California Highway Patrol says the closure could last days as city engineers work to determine the structural integrity. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County. In a statement released Saturday evening, Newsom said the state is “mobilizing resources and taking steps to ensure any necessary repairs are completed on the I-10 as soon as possible to minimize the impact on those traveling in and around Los Angeles.”

A contingent of 160 Los Angeles firefighters and 26 companies battled the intense flames. The fire was reported at 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning beneath the freeway in downtown Los Angeles at a storage yard which included pallets, shipping containers and vehicles.

Many homeless people were living in the area, some in RVs, and they were all driven back by the heat but none were injured, according to David Ortiz, Public Information Officer for the Los Angeles Police Department.

For the latest information on the road closure visit Caltrans at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 800-427-7623.