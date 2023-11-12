RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, November 12, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

November 12, 2023

Issue 1130

Free, abbreviated edition

Cover story

Why in the heck are some people so mean-spirited?

By Nanci Dixon

W

hy in the world are some people so mean-spirited? We have always found the RVing community generally kind, courteous, and friendly. What has happened that has moved a small group of people to sarcasm and meanness online? Do they not realize that flinging hateful words are to real people, your fellow campers?

I read most of the comments to my articles but sometimes not. Particularly obnoxious ones or ones needing a reply are brought to my attention. I am surprised at the personal attacks on me and others. “Clueless,” “stupid,” “idiot” are some of the ones that come top to mind. How is it that hiding behind the cloak of anonymity allows the worst in us to come out?

It really came to my attention about a year ago when I had written what I thought was simply an informative article about an outrageously priced, but luxury RV park we stayed at. Aren’t spur-of-the-moment reservations, especially near a high-demand national park, usually the most expensive? Once the sticker shock wore off, we actually enjoyed it. I wanted to show others what a $198-a-night campsite looked like. How innocent and naive was that?

The ugly comments rolled in. To be fair, a number of nice, supportive comments came in too. But the ugly, nasty ones seemed to rise to the top. I am much more of a tough old bird than a sensitive spring chicken, so most of the time negative comments simply roll off my back.

Stuck in my craw are the comments about me personally. “Rich and stupid,” some readers wrote. You don’t even know me! I can assure you with absolute certainty that I am anything but stupid. And nope, not rich either. That luxury KOA was like having a filet mignon steak dinner in a fine restaurant, the only restaurant left in town. We can always cut back with boondocking and Harvest Hosts. But why would I even need to explain that?

As of November 7, we are reporting the news daily

We have discontinued the weekly news briefs feature in favor of an email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We began the weekday emails on November 7. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Today’s RV review…

Salem-Wildwood FSX 275VC—What is a flex house trailer?

By Tony Barthel

I know there are decision-makers in the RV industry that read these stories. While I seriously doubt that the Wildwood-Salem FSX 275VC is the result of someone reading this, the product is something that makes me very happy. [Wildwood-Salem, Salem-Wildwood—same difference.]

What we have here is something that takes some of the usable features of a toy hauler along with the conveniences that are typical of the Wildwood-Salem line and puts them together into a camper that can serve a lot of different purposes. And, with reconfigurable bits, it can serve multiple uses depending on your travel plans.

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Buy a used “cream puff” RV, perform full inspection, be happily rewarded

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week, Nanci Dixon relates some of your stories including an RVer fed up due to repair after repair on his RV, and the manufacturer would not cover a major repair needed due to a manufacturing defect; more high praise for mobile techs over dealer shops; a reader’s tip for buying a used RV; and one RVer’s firsthand experience of the drastic difference between two Camping Worlds—Location, location, location…

Is the RV industry’s new tactic to “Grind RVers down and wear them out”?

By Ron Burdge, RV Lemon Law Attorney

Most new RV owners complain to their dealer about their RV’s defects. When they have had enough, they complain to the factory too. And all the while the time limit clock for the owner to actually file a formal claim in court is ticking away. … So if a manufacturer wants RV owners to either run out of time or get desperate for a solution, what can they do? Why, just provide one more waste-of-time step to go through! Read this eye-opening explanation of the RVIA’s RV Dispute Resolution Program.

Have an old RV on your property? Consider Premises Liability

By Randall Brink

If you own property, Premises Liability is a legal concept you should familiarize yourself with, particularly if you have an old or junk RV parked on your property. A property owner is responsible for ensuring the safety of anyone who enters their property. This responsibility extends to the conditions and potential hazards that may be present, including old, unused, or dilapidated RVs. This is important information.

Everything to know before becoming a Florida RV snowbird

By Scott and Vanessa Russell

It’s that time of year again! RVers begin packing up and making the yearly migration south in search of the perfect weather to spend the winter season. Florida remains the most popular winter snowbird location. While it may sound dreamy to ditch shoveling snow this year, there are a few important things to know if you will be RVing in Florida this winter. Continue reading.

We want to know…

What should we write about? Share your topic ideas and suggestions

Our cherished readers—our favorite RVers in the world!

Our amazing team of writers aims to bring you the most informative, engaging and relevant content to enhance your RV lifestyle. We believe we do a pretty good job, but we know we can always do better. And we always strive to be better!

We understand that your interests and needs are diverse, which is why we’re reaching out to ask: What would you like us to write about?

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletters

RVers discuss: Should you pay less for fewer/unavailable campground amenities?

By Gail Marsh

You may have experienced it yourself. You diligently research campground rates, and consider the amenities offered and the available camping dates. Then, when you arrive at your chosen campground, you discover a surprise: You’ll pay the same price for fewer RV amenities! … Should one expect to pay the same price for using fewer RV park amenities? Read more, then join in the discussion here.

Bucking the trend: Heading north for the winter (Part two)

By Gail Marsh

Camping in the winter in the northern U.S. requires special preparation. Blizzards, extremely cold temperatures, and blustery winds are just the beginning of potential hazards facing winter campers. How do they prepare? Here are a few answers.

Health threat for SW snowbirds—Valley fever is on the rise

By Jan Steele

Pat Schumacher thought he probably had cancer. In the spring of 2021, he was feeling tired and had a constant, unproductive cough. He felt sick enough that he left the group he was RVing with to get a scan at the VA hospital in Las Vegas—and was told there was a golf-ball-sized lump on a lung. “It was 100 degrees there so I headed home to Portland, OR, to get a biopsy, ready for bad news,” he said, Instead, the biopsy showed he had Valley fever. Read this important information.

Reader Poll

About how many hours a day do you sleep (including naps)?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: Do you own a boat? See how many RVers own boats and what the most popular type of boat is that they own.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

NEW! RVing Mistakes

Readers share their worst RVing mistakes: Taking the electric pedestal along for the ride!

In this new column, we will be sharing some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing. This week Nanci Dixon shares your stories about a $6,000 repair due to RV’s door popping open and stairs getting ripped off when maneuvering the curvy driveway at home; a house electrician’s expensive lesson that RV electricity is not the same as house electricity; having to stop traffic on a highway to turn around rather than go into a ditch; and high praise for a Jeep toad that caught a part broken off the top of the rig by a tree limb but not found by the owner for a few days.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Walk the dog at night? Have to use the campground’s bathrooms? Spend a lot of time working outside at night? Well, we’d like you to live and be safe, so please have one of these.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Easy leaking toilet fix: Replace the “ball seal” on your RV’s toilet

By Dustin Simpson

Welcome to “In the RV Shop with Dustin”. We recently had a customer in the shop with a toilet that was leaking water from the bowl into the holding tank. After performing a simple operation and visual inspection, we narrowed down the culprit to the “ball seal.” Did you know this replacement is so easy that just about anyone can do it?

Travel Destinations

The top 10 most famous streets in the United States

By Gail Marsh

Have you driven your RV down any of the most famous streets in the U.S.? Can you guess the top ten most famous roadways? Or can you tell what makes each street so well-known? Take a moment to think of all the possibilities. Click here and see if you can guess the most popular!

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Portable solar panels—Two weeks off-grid testing, and lessons learned

By Dave Helgeson

Earlier this year I shared my first impressions of the new 120 E.FLEX portable solar panels from Renogy. I liked the fact that they are lightweight, fold for easy storage in the included storage bag, and kept my house batteries topped off. I also liked the amount of data the charge controller provided. At the end of that article, I promised a follow-up article after I put them through additional extended testing during a 2-week off-grid trip to the wilds of Idaho. Following is our experience and what I learned.

Bluetti EB55 portable power station—Off-grid power in a small size

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV gadget is the Bluetti EB55 portable power station, or solar generator. Among all the various companies that have been making this type of RV gadget, Bluetti is one of the names I think that carries fair recognition. When they reached out to me to ask if I wanted to try this, I figured I’d give it a shot. Read Tony’s review.

RVing with Dogs

Warning: This poisonous toad can kill your pet in Florida

By Scott and Vanessa Russell

Florida no doubt has some dangerous wildlife for pet owner RVers. Alligators and poisonous snakes are a few common concerns for our furry friends. But poisonous toads? We recently learned about this threat after our new puppy had an encounter with one. Read on to learn where these frogs are located and how to protect your pet when RVing in Florida.

RV Tire Safety

Why did my travel trailer have 3 tire “blowouts” in 18 months?

By Roger Marble

I came across another post on an RV forum regarding tire blowouts. I am sorry to report that many of the posters did not understand the concept of Cold Inflation. The original poster asked: “Why did I have three blowouts? I’m pulling my hair out. I’ve had three blowouts in 18 months of ownership of our 2020 Keystone Outback. We have ST225 75 R 15 Load E. The blowouts have been on 3 of 4 points on our dual axle TT. …”

NEW! RVing with Harvest Hosts

Skål! 3 creative meaderies to stay at in your RV

By Cheri Sicard

In this week’s Harvest Hosts column, we invite you to drink up old-school style at three creative meaderies you can spend the night at in your RV if you are a Harvest Hosts member. If you have not yet discovered mead, it is a unique alcoholic beverage that, at its most basic form, is made from fermented honey, water and yeast. However, it can be flavored in an astounding number of ways, as evidenced by the offerings at these three creative meaderies.

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• Good news: Gas prices starting to feel low again

• Federal judge denies injunction to stop BLM deforestation in NV

• RVer pays more than $90,000 (in 7 years) to stay at RV parks and resorts

• BLM’s Wyoming “land grab” hits opposition in Congress

• Camping World location gives way to a fire station

• Locals riled – An RV park is coming to Navarre Beach, Florida

… and much more

Recipe of the Day

Bacon Parmesan Parsnip Puree

by Maggie May Schill from Jacksonville, FL

This wonderfully creamy Parmesan parsnip puree is a great side dish. It can be served when having friends over for dinner or as part of a holiday meal. We love the smoky bacon flavor. If you’re unfamiliar, parsnips are a root vegetable that looks like a white carrot. Its flavor, though, is less sweet and more earthy.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Bella, our Boston Terrier, at six months old. Ever since we got back from her first camping trip with her brother and sister, she keeps coming to me with this look that says ‘I’m ready to go again, come on!'” —Rick Woodring

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Don’t kill yourself or loved ones out of ignorance

• If you ever feel a shock when touching your RV, take action. Otherwise, you could kill yourself or loved ones.

• If you blow a front tire, do this. The result could be a disaster if you follow your instincts.

Trivia

Fun and interesting Midwest trivia quiz. See how you do…

In what Midwest state is the largest shopping mall located? Where is Abe Lincoln’s tomb? Where is the birthplace of Superman? Where is the largest buffalo? Where is the geographical center of the U.S.? Where is the home of Kellogg’s breakfast cereals?

Test your knowledge and find your answers in this fun Midwest trivia.

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: wiping off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

