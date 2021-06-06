Monday, June 7, 2021
Monday, June 7, 2021
New Ford Maverick? Yep, the reveal is set for June 8!

By Gail Marsh
Does the name “Maverick” strike a chord with you? You may have learned to drive in a Maverick back in the good ol’ days! Well, here’s a surprise! It was announced early last week that Ford Motor Company is coming out with a small size pickup truck. They’ve named it (wait for it) the Maverick.

Here’s what Car and Driver had to say about the new Maverick:

“It’s a compact pickup that’ll be smaller and cheaper than the body-on-frame Ranger mid-size truck, and it should arrive by the end of the year starting just over $20,000.

“The Maverick is expected to share its platform with the Escape and Bronco Sport crossovers, and from spy photos we spotted that it will have an independent rear suspension. It will be built alongside the Bronco Sport at Ford’s plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. And, like the Honda Ridgeline and the upcoming Hyundai Santa Cruz, it will have unibody construction.”

Plans are for the new Ford Maverick to go on sale by the end of this year.

