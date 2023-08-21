Monday, August 21, 2023

Montana recreation areas closed due to River Road East fire

By RV Travel
KALISPELL, August 21, 2023  — Portions of the Flathead and Clark Fork rivers in Sanders County have been closed due to dangers posed by the River Road East fire. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is also closing Kookoosint Fishing Access Site, Paradise Crossing Fishing Access Site, and Full Curl Wildlife Management Area south of Plains on Montana Highway 200 due to the fire.

“Driven by dry conditions and high winds, the River Road East Fire has quickly grown to over 16,000 acres since Friday, burning south and north of Highway 200,” Gov. Gianforte noted in a statement. “As firefighters respond to protect lives and property, I ask Montanans to continue to heed officials’ instruction and follow all necessary precautions.”

FWP received a request from the fire incident command team to close portions of the rivers and the department’s nearby properties as the River Road East fire continues to grow. Aerial fire operations are occurring over and around the FWP sites, and the fire is expected to continue to grow, presenting safety issues for fire personnel and the recreating public.

The Flathead River from the Flathead Indian Reservation boundary downstream to the confluence of the Clark Fork River is temporarily closed to all public occupation and recreation. The Clark Fork River is closed to all public occupation and recreation from the Highway 135 Bridge at Ferry Landing downstream to the Clark Fork River Bridge in Plains.

For the latest information on fires in Montana, visit www.mtfireinfo.org.

