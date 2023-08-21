Tour 3 different Northern Lite truck campers—great space, well-loved

Mike and Susan, the team behind RV Blogger, produced the video below to showcase three different floor plans for Northern Lite truck campers.

Northern Lite makes a true 4-season truck camper. I have encountered many of these campers while traveling and all of the owners I have talked to about them have enthusiastically endorsed them.

As I am considering a truck camper next year, this brand is high on the list. In fact, it has features I have not seen in other brands that make it stand out to me. More on that coming up.

In this video you will get to take a look at three Northern Lite truck campers in their limited edition series:

Northern Lite 8-11 EXLE

Northern Lite 9-6 LE

Northern Lite 10-2 EXLE

Northern Lite 8-11 EXLE

MSRP: $57,030

Length: 16’3”

UVW: 2,332 lbs.

Center of gravity: 39.5”

Sleeps: 4

This camper is meant to fit on a 3/4-ton short bed truck. I have a 3/4-ton short bed truck. So did the couple I met at a recent Harvest Hosts stop. They graciously let me tour theirs and I was amazed at how much space it had. I had previously worried about how I was going to downsize to a truck camper, but after seeing one like in the video below, I don’t think I will have a problem.

This camper has a queen-sized bed. I especially love that it utilized the space on the sides of the bed for storage, which is always at a premium in truck campers. The skylight above the bed is another great feature.

The dinette comfortably fits two people, four if they are very good friends. It converts to an additional bed.

The kitchen really sold me on this camper. There is a microwave oven, a 3-burner stove, an oven, and a large sink with a sink cover that creates additional counter space. But best of all is a LARGE 3-way refrigerator-freezer. Most truck campers have tiny fridges, but not the Northern Lites.

The mirrored front doors on the refrigerator and freezer are a great touch, as they add function to a space that is usually not used.

The other feature that is unusual for a small truck camper is the large wardrobe closet.

This model has a small but functional wet bath.

Northern Lite 9-6 LE

MSRP: $62,630

Length: 16’5”

UVW: 2,857 lbs.

Center of gravity: 42.5”

Sleeps: 4

Fits in a 3/4-ton long bed or 1-ton truck.

The bedroom in this model is pretty much the same as the one above.

The dinette, however, is entirely different with this model sporting a large U-shaped seating area and table that can easily seat three or four people.

As far as I can tell from the video, the dinette is the biggest difference between this model and the one above. The closets and wet baths look identical.

Northern Lite 10-2 EXLE

MSRP: $64,995

Length: 12’2”

UVW: 3,317 lbs.

Center of gravity: 48”

Sleeps: 4-8

The largest of Northern Lite’s truck campers will fit on long bed 1-ton trucks.

The layout is similar to the one above, except that the U-shaped dinette is larger than in the above two models. That also means the bed it turns into is larger.

The kitchen area is larger and wider than the other models, too. Additional counter space makes food prep easier, and you’ll also find an additional kitchen drawer. Best of all, there is a slide out pantry that stores tons (well, not literally) of items in a way that you can get to them easily.

Opposite the kitchen, there is room for additional closets and drawers lacking in the smaller versions of this truck camper.

You have the option of a wet bath or a dry bath in this camper. However, know that if you choose the dry bath you sacrifice that great pull-out pantry. Even with the wet bath you do have more bathroom space in this model.

Learn more about Northern Lite truck campers here.

