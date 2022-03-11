Friday, March 11, 2022

Morro Bay waterfront RV sites being closed after protests from citizens

By Mike Gast
RVers who love to camp along the waterfront at the Embarcadero in Morro Bay, California are going to have to find another spot.

The Morro Bay City Council voted 4-1 this week to end a pilot program that had created 19 RV sites on the waterfront in an effort to generate revenue for the city’s underfunded Harbor Department.

Local citizens mounted a petition drive against the RV campsites and had been planning to bring the issue up to a public vote in an upcoming election.

All 19 RV sites will be closed in April.

